Dean Kremer And Orioles Play Cubs On July 8

Kremer is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 1 when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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