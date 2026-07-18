Dean Kremer And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On July 18

Kremer is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.