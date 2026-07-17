Dean Kremer And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On July 17
Dean Kremer will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Kremer has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Kremer is 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.