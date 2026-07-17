Dean Kremer And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On July 17

Kremer is 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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