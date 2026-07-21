Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Rockies On July 21

Lile is hitting for a .247 BA, .298 OBP and .408 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 51 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Lile has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Michael Lorenzen (3-9) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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