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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 26

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will face the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Lile has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .249 BA, .297 OBP and .418 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 67 runs. In 548 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 72 runs. Lile has recorded 13 steals on 19 attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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