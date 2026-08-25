Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 25

Lile is hitting for a .246 BA, .294 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 66 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 71 runs. Lile has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He collected five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Rockies.

Mason Adams will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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