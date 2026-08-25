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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 25

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Lile has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .246 BA, .294 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 66 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 71 runs. Lile has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He collected five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Rockies.

Mason Adams will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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