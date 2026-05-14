Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Reds On May 14
Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Lile has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Lile is hitting for a .269 BA, .333 OBP and .443 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 27 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lile has recorded three steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.
Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.