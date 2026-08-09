FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Reds On Aug. 9

Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Lile has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .244 BA, .295 OBP and .419 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 60 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Lile has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News