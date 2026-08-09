Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Reds On Aug. 9

Lile is hitting for a .244 BA, .295 OBP and .419 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 60 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Lile has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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