Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Reds On Aug. 8

Lile is hitting for a .244 BA, .296 OBP and .421 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 59 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Lile has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (13-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.35 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.

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