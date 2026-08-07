Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Reds On Aug. 7

Lile is hitting for a .242 BA, .294 OBP and .411 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 57 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Lile has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Chase Petty (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his third start of the season.

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