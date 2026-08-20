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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 20

Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Lile has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .243 BA, .292 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 62 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (8-8) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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