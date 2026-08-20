Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 20

Lile is hitting for a .243 BA, .292 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 62 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (8-8) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.