Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 19

Lile is hitting for a .245 BA, .295 OBP and .409 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 62 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.