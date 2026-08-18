Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Rangers On Aug. 18

Lile is hitting for a .245 BA, .295 OBP and .410 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 62 runs. In 512 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Cal Quantrill (4-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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