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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Rangers On Aug. 18

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Lile has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .245 BA, .295 OBP and .410 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 62 runs. In 512 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Cal Quantrill (4-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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