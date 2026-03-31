Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Phillies On March 31

Lile had a .299 BA, .347 OBP and .498 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .845 and he scored 51 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 41 runs. Lile recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with a double and two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.