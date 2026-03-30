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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Phillies On March 30

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lile has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile had a .299 BA, .347 OBP and .498 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .845 and he scored 51 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 41 runs. Lile recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Taijuan Walker will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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