Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Phillies On March 30

Lile had a .299 BA, .347 OBP and .498 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .845 and he scored 51 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 41 runs. Lile recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Taijuan Walker will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

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