Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Phillies On Aug. 5

Lile is hitting for a .246 BA, .297 OBP and .418 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 57 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Lile has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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