Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Padres On May 30

Lile is hitting for a .258 BA, .312 OBP and .424 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 35 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lile has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Michael King (4-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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