Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Padres On May 29

Lile is hitting for a .259 BA, .315 OBP and .429 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 35 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lile has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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