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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Padres On May 29

Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Lile has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .259 BA, .315 OBP and .429 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 35 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lile has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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