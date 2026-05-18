Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 18

Lile is hitting for a .272 BA, .330 OBP and .451 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 30 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lile has recorded three steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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