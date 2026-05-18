Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 18
Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Nationals Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Lile has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lile is hitting for a .272 BA, .330 OBP and .451 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 30 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lile has recorded three steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.