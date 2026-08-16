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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Mets On Aug. 16

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lile has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .247 BA, .295 OBP and .413 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 61 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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