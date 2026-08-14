Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 14

Lile is hitting for a .249 BA, .298 OBP and .418 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 61 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Robert Stock (0-2) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

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