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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 14

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lile has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .249 BA, .298 OBP and .418 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 61 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Robert Stock (0-2) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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