Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Marlins On June 3

Lile is hitting for a .254 BA, .309 OBP and .410 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 36 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Lile has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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