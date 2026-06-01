Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Marlins On June 1

Lile is hitting for a .249 BA, .303 OBP and .409 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 35 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Lile has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.