Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On June 7

Lile is hitting for a .257 BA, .311 OBP and .416 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 39 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. Lile has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.