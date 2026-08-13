Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Cubs On Aug. 13

Lile is hitting for a .247 BA, .296 OBP and .417 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 60 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Lile has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) against the Cubs.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.

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