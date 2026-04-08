Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Cardinals On April 8
Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lile has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lile is hitting for a .286 BA, .327 OBP and .347 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored nine runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Michael McGreevy (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.