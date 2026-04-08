Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Cardinals On April 8

Lile is hitting for a .286 BA, .327 OBP and .347 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored nine runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.

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