Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 12

Lile is hitting for a .262 BA, .308 OBP and .311 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Lile has recorded one steal on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Woodruff (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.