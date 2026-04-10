Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 10

Lile is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .327 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Chad Patrick (1-0) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his third start this season.

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