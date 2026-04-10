Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 10
Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lile has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Lile is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .327 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Chad Patrick (1-0) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.