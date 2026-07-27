Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 27

Lile is hitting for a .244 BA, .296 OBP and .406 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 53 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Lile has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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