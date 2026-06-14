Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 14

Schneider is hitting for a .123 BA, .289 OBP and .205 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .494 and he has scored 11 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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