Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 14
Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Schneider has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .123 BA, .289 OBP and .205 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .494 and he has scored 11 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.
Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.