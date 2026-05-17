Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Square Off Against Tigers On May 17

Schneider is hitting for a .138 BA, .324 OBP and .241 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 21.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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