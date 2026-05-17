Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Square Off Against Tigers On May 17
Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Schneider has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .138 BA, .324 OBP and .241 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 21.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.
Jack Flaherty (0-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.