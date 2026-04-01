Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Play Rockies On April 1

Schneider had a .234 BA, .361 OBP and .436 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 33 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 31 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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