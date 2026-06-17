Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On June 17

Schneider is hitting for a .163 BA, .316 OBP and .325 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 13 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.28 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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