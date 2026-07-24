Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On July 24

Schneider is hitting for a .150 BA, .283 OBP and .290 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Red Sox will look to Patrick Sandoval (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.