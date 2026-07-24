Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On July 24
Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Schneider has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .150 BA, .283 OBP and .290 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.
The Red Sox will look to Patrick Sandoval (0-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.