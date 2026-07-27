Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 27

Schneider is hitting for a .144 BA, .274 OBP and .279 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 14 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Eddy Yean makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.

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