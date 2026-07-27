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Davis Schneider
Toronto Blue Jays

Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays • #36 2B

Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 27

Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Schneider has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneider is hitting for a .144 BA, .274 OBP and .279 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 14 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Eddy Yean makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Schneider

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