Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Diamondbacks On April 18
Davis Schneider and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Schneider has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .194 BA, .342 OBP and .355 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Zac Gallen (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.