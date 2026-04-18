Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Diamondbacks On April 18

Schneider is hitting for a .194 BA, .342 OBP and .355 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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