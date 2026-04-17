Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Diamondbacks On April 17

Schneider is hitting for a .214 BA, .371 OBP and .393 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored seven runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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