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Davis Schneider
Toronto Blue Jays

Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays • #36 2B

Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Diamondbacks On April 17

Davis Schneider and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Schneider has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Schneider is hitting for a .214 BA, .371 OBP and .393 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored seven runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Schneider

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