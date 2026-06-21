Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Play Cubs On June 21

Schneider is hitting for a .165 BA, .303 OBP and .319 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 14 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.

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