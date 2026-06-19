Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Play Cubs On June 19

Schneider is hitting for a .167 BA, .314 OBP and .333 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 14 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Ben Brown (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.74 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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