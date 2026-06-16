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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Play Yankees On June 16

Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Martin has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 9-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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