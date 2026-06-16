Davis Martin And White Sox Play Yankees On June 16

Martin is 9-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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