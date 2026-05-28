Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Twins On May 28

Martin is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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