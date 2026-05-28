Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Twins On May 28
Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Martin has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Martin is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.