Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On June 2

Martin is 8-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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