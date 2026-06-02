FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On June 2

Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martin has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 8-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News