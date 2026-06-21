Davis Martin And White Sox Face Tigers On June 21
Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Martin has +126 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Martin is 9-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.