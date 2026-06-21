Davis Martin And White Sox Face Tigers On June 21

Martin is 9-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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