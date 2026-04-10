Davis Martin And White Sox Play Royals On April 10

Martin is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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