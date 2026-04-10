Davis Martin And White Sox Play Royals On April 10
Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martin has -118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Martin is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing four hits.
The Royals are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.