Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 13
Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Martin has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Martin is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed one inning against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.