Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 13

Martin is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed one inning against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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