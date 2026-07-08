Davis Martin And White Sox Play Red Sox On July 8

Martin is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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