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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Play Red Sox On July 8

Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martin has -125 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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