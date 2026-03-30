Davis Martin And White Sox Play Marlins On March 30

Martin went 7-10 with a 4.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Marlins averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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