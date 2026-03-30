Davis Martin And White Sox Play Marlins On March 30
Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Martin has -114 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Martin went 7-10 with a 4.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Marlins averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.