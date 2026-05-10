Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Mariners On May 10
Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Martin has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Martin is 5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing five hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.