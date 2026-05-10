Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Mariners On May 10

Martin is 5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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