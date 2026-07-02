Davis Martin And White Sox Play Guardians On July 2

Martin is 9-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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