Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 9

Martin is 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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