FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 9

Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Martin has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Martin is 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News